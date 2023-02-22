Contract signed for more work in Chambers Pen, Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

A contract valued at $89 million has been signed for extensive road rehabilitation for the community of Chambers Pen in western Hanover. The inking comes a little over 18 months after the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s pilot programme was launched.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, was on hand in Chambers Pen on Thursday to sign on behalf of his ministry, while Phillip Foote signed on behalf of the contracted company, D. R. Foote Construction Company.

Work on the roads is expected to start in another two weeks, and should be completed in nine months.

The road rehabilitation and improvement project forms part of the multimillion-dollar, multi-faceted programme now taking place in the Chambers Pen community.

Since June 2021, several contracts have been signed and work started under the Rural Electrification programme, which include an improved water distribution project, and renovation of the primary school in the district, among other social interventions.

McKenzie announced at the launch of the ‘Rural Development Programme’ in 2021 that close to $300 million would be spent overall in that community, to improve the social and physical conditions of the community. He noted that once that pilot project is successful, it will be used as a template for similar projects across the island, even naming the parish of St Thomas as the next to benefit.

In an interview with The Gleaner following the contract-signing ceremony, McKenzie said that he is very satisfied with the pace and quality of work done so far.

“I would say that the work is about 30 per cent complete, the school, the electrical wiring, the distribution of the tanks (water tanks), we have already put in the water distribution lines. There are some more connections to be made, with the roads and other things that are going to come. Once that gets started it will get us, hopefully by the middle of the year, to about 80 per cent complete,” he stated.

McKenzie added that the next phase of work will include improvements to the community park and the community centre.

“I am feeling very good about the progress of the work between the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), that has come in and have completed their work. The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) now is to come to put in streetlights in certain selected areas, Rural Water has been working, the Social Development Commission (SDC) has been on the ground. And now the real construction will start, which includes repairs to the bridges, the putting in of the curb walls, sidewalks and rehabilitation of the roads. I am really feeling good about it,” he emphasised.

McKenzie asked residents to take care of the facilities, as it will mean a better future for all in the community.

A resident, who did not want her name disclosed, told The Gleaner that she is overwhelmed by the improvements in the community.She said that for the first time in many decades she is feeling, “like mi live some weh”.

“Me can now tan inna mi house and go a bathroom, and mi no haffi fret when me son go a school, if him deh guh drop through the floor up deh and damage himself,” she stated.

She argued that if the promises are kept and the road is fixed, then it will make traversing the roads to the parish capital Lucea, and to her workplace easier and less costly.She added that fewer people will want to migrate from the community.

Chambers Pen, regarded a farming community, is located some nine kilometres east of Lucea, and has an estimated population of 1,100 residents. Adjoining communities are the districts of Dundee Pen, Eaton, Harvey River and McLaren Gate.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com