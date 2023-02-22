Correctional services offers expanded skills training options for inmates

Jamaica’s correctional system is offering a variety of skills training and educational opportunities for inmates to ease their reintegration into society as well as reduce recidivism rates at the facilities.

Deputy Commissioner, rehabilitation and probation aftercare services at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Dr Marc Thomas said that just under 4,000 inmates across 11 correctional centres are able to benefit from the offerings.

“We know what to do. The science is crystal clear,” Thomas said, pointing to involvement in prison industries, remedial education, vocational training, and participation in therapeutic programmes for high-risk offenders as the workable scientific approach.

Speaking at the recent handover of birth certificates to 36 inmates at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Facility under the Operation Birthright Initiative, Dr Thomas said offerings in life skills, sports and leisure, spiritual activities, academic training, mentorship training, and therapy provide the foundation for the strategy.

He said inmates can benefit from vocational options such as auto mechanics, tailoring, food and nutrition and health (sciences), barbering, agriculture, data operation, cosmetology, plumbing, masonry, and welding, among others.

“These are skills that are used today, for example, 76 inmates churned out over 7,000 cloth masks to aid in our COVID-19 fight in addition to producing 100 per cent of the chicken and eggs they consume,” Dr Thomas revealed.

Turning to academics, he said today, inmates may join classes such as remedial reading, mathematics, social studies, art and craft, music, and English as well CSEC classes in all the major subjects.

“Over the last couple of years, between 62 and 69 per cent of our inmates usually pass at least one subject each year.”

According to Dr Thomas, the DCS, with the help of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean and Stand Up Jamaica, was able to celebrate four inmates and one correctional officer completing courses leading to an associate degree in business administration.

“In a few days we will be commencing another phase of our tertiary offering with the University of the West Indies offering a certificate course in entertainment management,” Dr Thomas informed.