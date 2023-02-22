David Wagga Hunt Scholarship Foundation looking to raise US$100,000 this year

WASHINGTON, DC:

The Washington-based David Wagga Hunt Scholarship Foundation received a boost on Saturday night when the annual fundraising gala reported an initial intake of just over US$65,000.00.

Chairman of the foundation Christopher Hunt said the goal for this year was US$100,000, and he was confident that the target would be met as there were other persons who had generously pledged contributions which had not yet been collected.

Speaking at the event held at the National Education Association Atrium downtown Washington DC, Hunt said the gala, now in its ninth year, was staged to support deserving students from Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High schools.

Hunt said to date, over US$125,000 (J$19 million) had been distributed to students, inclusive of 42 scholarships, with the foundation also actively involved in mentorship of Jamaican students matriculating at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Scholarship recipients must display commendable academic performance and attitude, be involved in extracurricular activities, and be deemed to need financial assistance.

The chairman said that the number of awards has increased in recent years, and the goal is to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at the beneficiary schools.

The approximately $600,000 award covers tuition, books, lunch, and other related school expenses for each student from grade eight to K13.

This year, the foundation honoured two distinguished Jamaicans: retired Lt General Vincent R. Stewart for exemplary leadership in the public sector, and Dr John-Paul Clarke for exemplary achievements in aerospace engineering, academia, and philanthropy.

Saturday’s function was held under the patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks, who commended the David Hunt Memorial Scholarship Committee for “sustaining this important initiative, which has served as a powerful tool in transforming the lives of several boys by helping them to complete their high school education and to realise their dreams”.

In her remarks, delivered by Jamaica’s Alternate Representative to the Organisation of American States, Nicolette Williams, the Jamaican ambassador, pointed out that the David “Wagga” Hunt Initiative was an important vehicle through which the organisers had effectively joined forces with the leadership of Calabar and KC in moulding young minds at both boys’ schools for them “to become productive citizens”.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that because “education is key to nation-building”, investing in the nation’s youths will ensure that we provide the platform for our country’s advancement and for the attainment of our national and internationally agreed development goals.”

She said the Jamaican diaspora represented a global community of people connected to a special place outside of their current home. “We represent the diversity and inter-connectedness of our world and are an agent of change for communities, both near and far. I am pleased that the foundation has been providing scholarships to Jamaican students for over a decade.”

The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship is named for the late distinguished Kingston College past student, football coach, and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club.