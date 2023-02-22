Elderly farmer shot and killed at his home

The Clarendon police are investigating the murder of an elderly farmer whose body was discovered at his home in Bellas Gate this morning.

He has been identified as 73-year-old Winston Nelson.

The discovery was made about 8 a.m.

The police say Nelson's body was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and right hand.

They indicated that residents reported hearing gunshots around 11 o'clock last night.

A well-placed Gleaner source disclosed that Nelson had been threatened following a longstanding dispute over the alleged destruction of his farm by animals.

The source said Nelson had recently captured and slaughtered a goat which he alleged was among a herd that had been causing continuous destruction to his crops.

The probe into Nelson's murder is ongoing.

Up to February 20, Clarendon had recorded 16 murders, which is a jump when compared to the six homicides in the corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

