Gun owner who shot man during bar dispute in St Catherine charged

The police in St Catherine have charged a licensed firearm holder who allegedly shot a man in his face during a dispute at a bar.

Charged with wounding with intent, making use of a firearm to commit a felony, and breaches of the terms and conditions of a firearm authorisation is 40-year-old Mark Chen, a technician of New Harbour Village in Old Harbour in the parish.

The incident happened on the night of Friday, February 17.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 9 p.m., Chen got into an argument with a man while at the bar.

Chen allegedly brandished his licensed firearm, held the man by his throat, and opened gunfire hitting him in his face, according to the police.

The injured man was assisted to hospital where he was treated.

The police say Chen later turned himself in and his firearm, a Sig Sauer pistol with a magazine containing sixteen rounds of ammunition, was seized.

He was charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of his lawyer.

His court date is being finalised.

