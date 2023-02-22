Manchester crash victims identified

The Manchester police have identified the three persons who died from injuries sustained in last night's two-vehicle crash along the Winston Jones Highway.

They are Wayne Morris, a porter at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, of Cheapside in Christiana, Darnley Clark of Spalding, Clarendon, and Fabian Uter of Cobbla district, Manchester.

It was reported that about 9 p.m. two taxis, a Toyota Probox and a Toyota Isis, were travelling along the roadway when the vehicles got out of control and overturned.

Some 14 persons sustained injuries.

Three have since died.

The others remain in hospital.

The police are yet determined the cause of the crash.

- Tamara Bailey

