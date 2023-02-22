Port Antonio Health Centre upgraded

The Port Antonio Health Centre in Portland has been upgraded to a “smart” facility, equipped to withstand climate-related events such as strong winds, flooding and earthquakes.

Improvement work was done under the US$6.5-million Caribbean-wide Smart Health Project, funded through the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, with support from the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).

Addressing the handover ceremony on Friday, February 17, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn reported that some 265 healthcare professionals have received training under the project, and 150 facilities prioritised for interventions.

She said the outpatient department at the centre is operated by 30 medical staff who provide care to about 30,000 patients.

The state minister said the works carried out were aimed at improving the safety of the facility with “measurable improvements” in the standards for climate resiliency that monitors the vulnerability of the structure to natural disasters, operational efficiency and environmental friendliness.

“This includes a modern rainwater harvesting system, hurricane-resistant windows and doors, efficient lighting and energy system and improved roofing. The facility is now certifiable as meeting the minimum PAHO A70 standards of the ministry’s Smart Programme, which is the Climate Resiliency Programme for the Health Sector,” she added.

Noting that like many countries, Jamaica’s public health system is focused on building back better from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as from the many challenges brought about by the disease, Cuthbert-Flynn said it has also provided the opportunity for assessing health systems’ resiliency in all areas, including the response mechanisms that are in place during emergencies and disasters.

CORE

She said at the core of the ministry’s strategic plan is improvement in the health and well-being of the Jamaican people, by making available to the public modern, reliable infrastructure for health service delivery, adding that a key part of the infrastructural reform is providing safer, greener health facilities to deliver care in disasters.

“This directly intertwines with one of our eight health impact goals – to reduce the number of cases of death, disability, and illness – with emphasis on protection of the poor and vulnerable populations affected by emergencies and disasters,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.