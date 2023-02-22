Small ruminants association president calls for lands to address feeding challenges

President of the Small Ruminants Association Trevor Bernard is calling for the Government to make more lands available to allow for the cultivation of foliage to supplement feed for animals.

"Goats are crop feeders. They need to have foliage available. [We need lands] so that farmers can feed their goats on foliage rather than grains," said Bernard.

He was speaking with The Gleaner today at the 66th staging of the Hague Agricultural Show in Trelawny.

According to Bernard, only a small percentage of land is being cultivated for foliage.

"This makes it expensive for small farmers to buy hay. A bale of hay weighs 39 pounds and cost up to $2,000. It is not profitable for small farmers to buy hay."

His sentiment was echoed by farmer Rojae Gardner.

"I rear goats and face two problems. During the drought, grass becomes scarce. If I feed the goats along the roadside I have to be there all the while or else I lose them to thieves," said Gardner.

He supports the call for more lands to address the problem.

"Make land more easily available to farmers and easier access to funds. It is easier to get a loan to buy a car than to get money to invest in farming," he said.

Meanwhile, Devon Sayers of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board told The Gleaner that the entity has put in place a solution.

"We have a programme where we encourage farmers to plant the Mombasa grass. It replenishes quickly. It is high in protein and makes excellent hay."

- Leon Jackson

