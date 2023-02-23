$100 million needed to fix sewerage problem on Tharpe Street in Falmouth

Mayor of Falmouth C. Junior Gager says some $100 million are needed to address the sewerage problem along Tharpe Street in the town.

“Sections of Tharpe Street have sewage water running into the drains and on the street. It is not only a health hazard but it is causing businesses to either close or pay a hefty sum to have sewage water drawn from their pits," he pointed out in an interview with The Gleaner.

He was speaking yesterday at the 66th staging of the Hague Agricultural Show in Trelawny.

Gager disclosed that he is in dialogue with state agencies to help provide the money to rectify the situation.

"I have gone to Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) seeking help. Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie is the latest to have been approached. PAJ has just resurfaced the street which runs from the pier to Market Street."

According to Gager, the laterals to homes and businesses are in place.

"It is the pipes to lead the sewage water out and send it to the sewage pond on Vanzie Lands."

The news that there will be a renewed effort to fix the situation is music to the ears of Andrea Humphrey, a justice of the peace, who owns Humphrey's Plaza

"I have to be paying over $25,000 each trip to have the pit emptied. When large ships like the Wonders of The Seas dock at the pier I have to empty the pit twice per week. The fixing of the situation cannot happen too soon for me."

- Leon Jackson

