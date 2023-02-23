$22.1 billion allocated for south coast highway improvement project

An allocation of $22.1 billion has been made to continue work on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project in the upcoming fiscal year.

The sum has been budgeted in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, recently.

The objective of the project is to improve the alignment and capacity of the existing southern coastal main arterial road, in order to make it safe and efficient, free from flooding and providing for future development.

Up to December 2022, the project has seen several achievements. These included the completion of design for May Pen to Williamsfield (part A, road section). In addition, where Part A work is concerned, construction is 80 per cent complete; land acquisition, 90 per cent complete; and utilities relocation, also 90 per cent complete.

Under Part B road section, construction of Harbour View to Albion to Yallahs Bridge is 80 per cent complete; Yallahs Bridge to Port Antonio is also 80 per cent complete; and Morant Bay to Cedar Valley is 80 per cent complete.

For Part B works, 15 construction packages were awarded, which have achieved 37 per cent completion overall.

The anticipated physical targets for fiscal year 2023/2024 include the completion and approval of designs under Part A works, as well as 100 per cent completion of construction works; access to 100 per cent of necessary parcels along alignment and the completion of utilities.

For part B works, 100 per cent completion is being targeted for construction packages under sections I, II, and IV. For section III, the award and achievement of 30 per cent of construction packages is targeted.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with co-funding from the Government of Jamaica and China Exim Bank.

It began in January 2017 and is slated to end in March 2025.

Some $5.2 billion has been estimated for fiscal year 2024/2025, if necessary.

