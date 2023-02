Darcy Williams (left), executive director of the Mustard Seed Communities in Jamaica, shows her appreciation for the aid received from Parris Lyew-Ayee, chairman of the JN Foundation. Lyew-Ayee handed over donations received from IBIS Management Associates, based in Curacao, as well as funds received during the JN Foundation’s ‘Comfort for Christmas’ initiative. The presentation was made at Mustard Seed Communities’ My Father’s House on Mahoe Drive in Kingston on February 17.