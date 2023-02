Annotto Bay Hospital Administrator Emesha Jackson (right) shows JP Farms General Manager Mario Figueroa (centre) a section of the Nurses Station at the Annotto Bay Hospital that was recently renovated, thanks to JP Farms, on February 9. The undertaking by JP Farms, valued at approximately $270,000, included repainting of the station and installation of storage lockers and shelving to facilitate the safekeeping of medical supplies. Sharing in the moment is Ward Manager Nurse Christel Cargill.