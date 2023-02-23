Thu | Feb 23, 2023

Corporate Hands | Lions Club of St Andrew brightens up SOS Children’s Village

Published:Thursday | February 23, 2023
On February 11, members and prospective members of the Lions Club of St Andrew refurbished the SOS Children’s Village. The children of Astley House No.5 were very grateful for the painting and repairs done to their house.
Contributed
