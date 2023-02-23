Skip to main content
Corporate Hands | Lions Club of St Andrew brightens up SOS Children’s Village
Published:
Thursday | February 23, 2023 | 12:14 AM
On February 11, members and prospective members of the Lions Club of St Andrew refurbished the SOS Children’s Village. The children of Astley House No.5 were very grateful for the painting and repairs done to their house.
