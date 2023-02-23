Thu | Feb 23, 2023

Corporate Hands | Rotary Club of St Andrew North gifts pianos to Alpha School of Music

Published:Thursday | February 23, 2023 | 12:12 AM
Contributed
Student Damario Gordon plays one of the three Yamaha digital pianos recently handed over by the Rotary Club of St Andrew North (RCSAN) to Alpha School of Music. Looking on (from left) are: Carlton Cowell, RCSAN president; Lori Chuck, club treasurer; Marisa Benain, national director of National Culture and Creative Industries Council; Kecia Taylor, RCSAN immediate past president; Gay Magnus, bandmaster and music director, Alpha School of Music; and Margaret Little-Wilson, administrator, Alpha School of Music. Funding for the three digital pianos and accompanying stools, which cost approximately $1 million, was sourced from the National Culture and Creative Industries Council in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport by the RCSAN.