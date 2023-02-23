Corporate Hands | Sagicor gifts fans, sanitary supplies to Kingdom Kids Preparatory School

Head students of Kingdom Kids Kindergarten and Preparatory School Azalia Osbourne (left) and Jahjuan Davis (right) are all smiles after completing their first Primary Exit Profile exam last week and joining their principal Ann Marie Mallette (second left) in receiving wall fans and other supplies from Sagicor Group Jamaica. Making the presentation to the school from Sagicor are Michelle-Ann Gaye Brown (centre), assistant manager – credit solutions, and Anique Brown, human resource relationship and people development officer. The handover to the school was one of three charitable donations done by Sagicor from funds raised by team members during their STARS week celebrations in December.