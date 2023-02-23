Earth Today | JMMB Foundation partners to provide green space for Jamaicans

THE RECENTLY refurbished gazebo at the Royal Botanical Gardens (Hope Gardens) is now ready for public use, thanks to support from the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation.

The work, which cost some $750,000, was undertaken as part of the Eastern Gardens Renovation Project.

“We jumped at the opportunity to assist with the upgrades because Hope Gardens is a national treasure, and it will take public-private partnership to preserve this over 200-acre heritage site,” noted Kim Mair, CEO of the foundation.

Hope Gardens – home to some of Jamaica and the Caribbean’s endemic and exotic botanical collections – is the largest public green space in the Kingston Metropolitan Area, seeing over one million visitors each year.

It boasts several attractions, including a Chinese Oriental Garden, a modern maze, and a friendship garden. Jamaicans and other visitors are able to access the space for corporate events, meetings, wedding photos, and yoga sessions, in line with the guidelines stated by the Hope Gardens management.

The refurbished gazebo, located at the front of the Hope Gardens, is free to the public, but, after 50 years of heavy usage, was in need of repair and upgrade.

“This initiative was an easy choice for the foundation because of the impact it has on the environment; and with limited green spaces in the urban area, it is important that we preserve what exists,” said Mair.

“Not only does the gazebo provide a space for persons to study, picnic with family or enjoy a calm environment, we [also] trust that this green space will help improve the overall mental health of those who will use it,” she added, referencing the inspirational quotes engraved on the gazebo.