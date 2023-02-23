Higgler accused of Tivoli Gardens shooting of cop, 12-y-o boy freed

A higgler who was accused of shooting a policeman and a 12-year-old boy in 2020 in Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston was on Monday freed in the Gun Court.

Dujon Pitter, 34, of Tivoli Gardens, was freed of charges of shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm after Justice Judith Pusey upheld a no-case application from his attorney Richard Lynch.

Pitter had been in custody since February 20, 2021, when he was caught at the Sangster International Airport in St James trying to leave Jamaica for Panama.

The police had reported that about 12:55 a.m. on March 16, 2020, a team was on mobile patrol in the community when they saw Pitter and two other men.

On seeing the police, the men allegedly fired at the team.

The police, in return, fired back at the men, however, they escaped.

A 12-year-old boy and a police constable were injured in the incident.

A year later, Pitter was arrested at the airport and subsequently charged.

Lynch, during his no-case application, argued that the prosecution's four main witnesses, who were police personnel, were severely discredited in relation to how the shooting unfolded.

He also argued that Pitter's right to a fair trial was compromised because of the non-disclosure of an undated police statement.

The judge agreed and the submission was upheld.

- Tanesha Mundle

