High-powered rifle seized in Westmoreland

A high-powered rifle and a handgun were seized by the security forces in Westmoreland this morning.

The recovery was made by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) during an operation in the community of Lennox in Bigwoods.

The operation remains under way.

The security forces are urging residents with information about criminals in the area or illegal firearms to come forward.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.