Jamaica had to act against transit abuse by Cubans – Chang

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang today explained that the decision by the Government to remove visa-free transit for Cubans is to stem the abuse of the travel provision.

In a statement, Chang stated that Jamaica is being used by Cuban travellers as part of efforts to get to Central America.

The United States has complained about an influx of Cuban travellers who have been making their way to the US-Mexico border.

The security minister stated that over the last three years, and in particular, over the last year, there have been significant breaches of the visa-free transit arrangement by Cuban nationals.

For the period July 2022 to December 2022, tens of thousands of Cuban nationals transited Jamaican ports enroute to Central America and did not return, Chang pointed out.

“We cannot allow Jamaica to be used as an illegal transit point, whether perceived or detected, for people nor contraband.”

The visa-free transit for Cubans will be discontinued come March 13.

All other travel provisions remain in place.

Chang said that Jamaica continues to enjoy a positive relationship with the Government and the people of Cuba.

