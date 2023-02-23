Programme to combat non-communicable diseases gets $2 billion

Measures to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Jamaica have been boosted through an allocation of more than $2 billion.

The allocation is provided in the 2023/2024 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The funds earmarked will go towards initiatives under the ‘Prevention and Care Management of NCDs’, which includes commencing construction works at the Spanish Town Hospital and completing the design for 12 health facilities.

Also to be undertaken are completion of minor works and commissioning of laundry equipment at the Spanish Town Hospital, corrective and preventative maintenance works at the May Pen Hospital, relocation of personnel and equipment at the Spanish Town Hospital and commencing procurement for civil works at three health centres, and sewage studies for 10 health facilities.

The European Union (EU) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded project, administered by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, is geared at improving the health of the Jamaican population by strengthening comprehensive policies for the prevention of NCDs and their risk factors, and to provide greater access to an upgraded and integrated health system.

Achievements up to the end of December 2022 include completion of topographical and geotechnical surveys and detailed drawings for four health facilities, and the commencement of a corrective and preventative maintenance system for the Spanish Town Hospital.

Also undertaken were relocation activities for the Spanish Town Hospital and procurement of vapour recovery system for the facility, and commencement of sewage studies for the hospital and the St Jago Park Health Centre.

- JIS News

