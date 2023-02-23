St Catherine barber suspected of committing suicide

The Above Rocks police have launched an investigation in the suspected suicide of a barber in the St Catherine community this afternoon.

Reports are that the body of the man, who was known only as Sanjay, was found hanging inside his house about 4:00 p.m. by a relative.

The police were summoned and the body removed to a funeral home.

- Rasbert Turner

