UHWI modernisation project gets $530 million

The Government has earmarked $530 million for continued modernisation of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

The major hospital redevelopment project includes the construction of a new tower with 58 additional bed spaces, 35 neonatal cots and seven operating theatres, and the purchase of medical equipment.

As contained in the 2023/2024 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the funds earmarked for the new financial year will facilitate the commencement of the re-routing of the Ring Road.

It will also go towards completing construction of a new car park, and commence the designs for upgrading of the electrical grid, potable water supply, sewage network and the Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Up to the end of December 2022, funds provided under the project enabled the design of the new six-floor tower, among other critical works.

UHWI is the premier regional quaternary referral centre, providing other Caribbean countries with an affordable option for critical services.

The hospital provides critical care, which include accident and emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, coronary care, and specialist care consisting of cardiac and complex neurosurgical procedures.

It remains a regional training facility for medical experts and healthcare professionals and is a centre of excellence for teaching, research, and patient care.

-JIS News

