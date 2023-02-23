WESTERN BUREAU:

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says there will be a public order reset in Negril, Westmoreland, as part of the effort to protect the image of that resort town.

Chang, who had a private meeting with 13 business leaders aligned to the Negril Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, the Negril Destination Assurance Council, and community leaders from Whitehall on Tuesday night, said that while he has no plans to put anyone in jail or destroy their products, illegal activities would not be tolerated on the beaches of the town.

Business leaders have been complaining about the breakdown in public order and illegal activities in Negril, especially as it relates to vending, and people racing their horses along the popular seven-mile white sand beach.

“Vendors just overwhelmed the beach and that is a problem … . We are going to look [at] how we can organise it,” Chang told journalists following a closed-door meeting.

Horseback riding, Chang acknowledged, is a popular activity and has revenue-generating potential, but he stressed having the animals racing on the beach exposed people to danger.

“People riding horses on the beach cannot be accepted. We don’t want to wait until somebody rides into a baby and you get two or three deaths,” he said, noting that public order issues were among the topics discussed with the stakeholders.

“I had a full briefing from the members, and the citizens are all keen on ensuring that there is good order in Negril, that the character and quality in Negril, as a resort, is retained,” Chang said.

While not providing a timeline on the commencement of the planned activities, the minister said that a fulsome discussion is to take place with Police Commissioner Antony Anderson to ensure that the appropriate steps are followed.

“Negril has challenges and we need to have a policing system that can accommodate all the entrepreneurial spirits here and still do so in good order, protect the properties and the peace in the area – from the beach to the streets, to the homes,” said Chang.

“I will be having discussions with the commissioner of police and I know he will visit Negril very soon to see for himself,” continued Chang. “Negril is still a creative and energetic destination. It is one of the best places to visit, and we want to make sure there is good order in Negril.”

Elaine Allen-Bradley, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told The Gleaner that she and other stakeholders are now feeling more comfortable with the assurance that corrective actions will be taken to restore public order.

“He (Chang) has assured us that he is going to take some of the things that we said and work on it, including getting the commissioner to come and talk with us, and then we will move from there,” said Allen-Bradley.

