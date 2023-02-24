$878 million for widening and dualisation of Grange Lane in Portmore

The widening and dualisation of Grange Lane in Portmore, St Catherine will continue during the 2023/24 fiscal year with an allocation of $878 million.

The sum is contained in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

The project aims to improve mobility and connectivity by reducing congestion and loss of time, improve safety, and facilitate conditions for future economic development through water infrastructure and fibre-optic ducts for broadband connectivity along Grange Lane.

Achievements, up to December 2022, include the completion of designs and drawings, award of contract for contractor to undertake widening and dualisation of Grange Lane, and issuance of the order of commencement.

In the upcoming fiscal year, it is anticipated that construction on the roadway will commence and be completed and 1,400 metres of fibre-optic cable will be installed.

The project is being implemented by the National Works Agency with funding from the Government of Jamaica.

- JIS News

