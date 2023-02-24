Bail denied for SSL fraud accused

Former Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL) wealth adviser Jean-Ann Panton has been further remanded after a judge denied a bail application.

The matter was heard in the Home Circuit Court this morning.

The case will again be mentioned on April 19.

The court also set a plea and case management hearing for June 15.

Panton is charged with breaches of the Larceny Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Forgery Act and the Cybercrimes Act in relation to the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal.

Prior to charges being laid, Panton was grilled by investigators February 14-16, weeks after searches were conducted on two premises in the Corporate Area.

This resulted in the seizure of documents and electronic devices, including telephones, which continue to be analysed.

The fraud is believed to be at least J$3 billion.

