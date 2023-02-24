Chambers Pen residents receive SDC grants

Western Bureau:

Thirty residents of Chambers Pen, in western Hanover, were recently each awarded grants valued at $50,000 by the Social Development Commission (SDC) under the agency’s Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP). The residents, 15 men and 15 women, who are all self-employed, were given the grant to strengthen and expand their respective businesses.

Tova Trench-Anderson, the SDC’s parish manager for Hanover, who participated in the handover ceremony, said the entity is keen on promoting entrepreneurship in communities like Chambers Pen in their quest to drive rural development. “Entrepreneurship is crucial in the development of rural areas, and, as such, the SDC continues in its efforts to bolster viable economic enterprises, and shape a culture of productivity, that will result in growth at the community level,” said Trench-Anderson.

The distribution of the $1.5 grants to the 30 Chambers Pen residents also fits into the government’s effort to develop rural communities under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s Rural Development Programme.

Chambers Pen, the first community to be targeted under a special rural development programme by the government, is expected to see significant infrastructural development from the $100 million project. The funds will go towards improving the roads, water supply, electricity distribution and the upgrading of social and physical amenities in the community.

According to Trench-Anderson, the grant recipients will also benefit from training in customer service, book-keeping and grant proposal writing, all courtesy of the SDC. They are involved in ventures, such as hardware and grocery shops; farming, inclusive of chicken rearing, beekeeping, and agricultural produce; farm store operation; landscaping; plumbing; and woodwork, and carpentry.

“They (the recipients) needed funding to obtain new equipment, procure raw materials and even restock their businesses to boost their profitability,” said Trench-Anderson, “At the SDC, we support the growth of local economic initiatives (LEIs) and encourage entrepreneurial-minded individuals to start their own businesses, as this creates job opportunities and strengthens the local economy.

Andrew Brackett, public relations officer for the Chambers Pen Community Development Committee (CDC), who is a barber by training, told The Gleaner that based on the feedback from the beneficiaries of the grants, they are all happy and grateful.

“I am indeed very happy about the grant, as it has helped my business significantly, and I am enthused that our area, being a deep rural community, is not forgotten or overlooked,” said Brackett, “Some of the beneficiaries can’t find words to express themselves about how much they appreciate the grants. They have told me that the grants have allowed them to make their business ventures more lucrative.”

Brackett further noted that the management and staff of the Hanover SDC has been very patient and supportive of the residents and naturally, they are very appreciated for the guidance they were given throughout the process.

The SDC’s Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP) is designed to create a platform from which local economic initiatives can develop, and bolster viable economic enterprises.