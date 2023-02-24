Civil society groups call for update on CPFSA matter

Civil society groups Jamaicans for Justice, Eve for Life, and Stand Up for Jamaica are calling for the Ministry of Education to provide an update on the status of chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Service Agency (CPFSA) Rosalee Gage-Grey.

They also want Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams to advise on steps the government has taken since its announcements on proposed changes to CPFSA's governance structure as well as the matters referred for further investigation.

The call follows the shocking report from the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA) around the questionable relationship between the CPFSA and Embracing Orphans/Carl Robanske and the institutional failure that led to allegations of young girls being sexually abused by the American man.

Since the damning allegations of the OCA report, the country was advised that Gage-Grey would be terminated.

While media speculation may exist about a proposed replacement of Gage-Grey, there has been no confirmation or any update from the Ministry, the organisations note.

“This, in our collective view, is unacceptable given the important role and function of the agency.

“The country must be apprised of any interim or permanent replacement as well as the steps to be taken on the transparent process of replacing the CEO in keeping with the provisions under the Executive Agencies Act.”

The civil society groups are of the view that the OCA report, though welcomed, had far too many remaining questions for comfort.

“Having taken note of the Minister's statements that the OCA report was referred to police, we collectively request an update on any initiated investigations by relevant authorities to ascertain if there are any clear breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA) that may warrant termination, criminal charges or other appropriate sanctions of any CPFSA officer, beyond just the CEO.

“Given the allegations of obstruction of justice during the OCA's investigation and the fact that Mr Robanske had access to the girls, the country cannot accept the CEO's termination as the only outcome of accountability.”

The organisations want the education minister to lead a comprehensive review of the Childcare and Protection Act to ensure greater protection of vulnerable children.

