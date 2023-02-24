Clarendon man charged over machete attack at shop

The police in Clarendon have charged a 33-year-old labourer over a machete attack on a man during a dispute at a shop.

He is Aldane 'Smelly' Mundle of Belmont district in Grantham, who is charged for wounding with intent.

The police say the attack happened on the afternoon of December 13, 2022, in the community.

Reports from the Frankfield police are that about 4 p.m., a man was at the shop when Mundle approached him with a machete.

It is further reported that an argument developed and Mundle used the machete to inflict wounds to the man.

He was transported to hospital where he was treated.

Mundle was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday, February 23.

His court date is being finalised.

