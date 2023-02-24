Five arrested in St Andrew following gun seizure at checkpoint

The St Andrew Central police seized three firearms and several rounds of ammunition during a vehicular checkpoint operation on Dunrobin Avenue on Thursday.

Five persons were arrested.

The police report about 8:15 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when a motor car was stopped for breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a .357 Magnum containing six .38 cartridges, a 9mm Beretta pistol with eight 9mm cartridges, and a Glock 17 pistol with ten 9mm cartridges were found, according to the police.

The five occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody pending further investigations.

