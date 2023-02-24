The British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC), as a part of its 60th anniversary initiative, made a commitment to donate six houses through the Food For The Poor ‘Shelter with a Purpose’ initiative, and Managing Director for the insurance company, Peter Levy, was on hand for the handover of the final home.

“When we decided that we were going to use our 60th anniversary celebrations as a way to give back to Jamaica, we didn’t want it to be superficial. We wanted to really help people in a way that could truly change their lives. Having now seen for myself what it means for a recipient to call this house her home, I am truly humbled to have BCIC be a part of this initiative,” he said.

The insurance company celebrated 60 years of business on October 23, 2022, and rolled out two major social initiatives in celebration of the milestone. One was the housing initiative with Food For The Poor, and the other a yearlong training and development programme BCIC YUTEWORK, in partnership with the Multicare Youth Foundations and HEART/NSTA Trust. The programme is aimed at introducing youth from Parade Gardens and surrounding communities in Kingston to opportunities for training and mentorship.

Also present to give a helping hand during the handover was Executive Director of Food For The Poor Craig Moss-Solomon, who expressed his gratitude to BCIC for their commitment to helping build homes so six Jamaican families can now rest comfortably.

“It is always a special moment when we can provide someone with a brand-new home. This is real work that will help Jamaica to become a better place. With a partner like BCIC, we hope we can continue to spread our arms all across Jamaica and help to give people the hope they need to keep pushing. Our partnership with BCIC is an example of just how much of a difference corporate Jamaica can make in this country if they really wanted to,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Levy noted that it has always been the company’s ethos to positively influence the lives of Jamaicans, and partnering with Food For The Poor has given them the opportunity to do it in a tangible and meaningful way.

“This is exactly what we mean when we tell our customers that ‘everything we do, we do for you’,” he added.