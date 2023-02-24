Licensed firearm holder accused of pulling gun on child’s mother denied bail

A licensed firearm holder accused of pulling his gun and threatening the mother of his child during a dispute was today denied bail in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Businessman Marlon Smith was remanded by Parish Judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon.

In objecting to bail, the clerk of court expressed concern that Smith may interfere with the case.

The clerk also informed that the accused was a suspect in a murder which occurred in Portmore, St Catherine.

The case against Smith is to be heard in the Gun Court on March 10.

Allegations outlined in court are that on February 12 the complainant and Smith had an argument.

It is alleged that he brandished his licensed firearm and pointed it at her.

The court heard that during the incident the accused allegedly stated that “a you caused all a dis, a done mi fi done it pon yuh."

A report was made to the Waterford Police Station and following a investigation Smith was arrested for breaches of the Firearm Act.

He was formally charged following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

