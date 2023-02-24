Residents of Windsor Castle, Portland get Internet access

Residents of Windsor Castle in West Portland are now benefiting from a newly commissioned community access point (CAP), established by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The lab is equipped with high-speed Internet connectivity, computers, and other tools, which will afford residents opportunities to learn new skills, access online services, and connect with the rest of the world.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, who spoke during the recent launch, said the facility is a significant milestone for the community and, by extension, the wider constituency, for which he is the Member of Parliament.

“These sites serve as a crucial link between the community and the digital world, providing access to information and communications technology (ICT). They are essential for digital inclusion and the empowerment of the citizen in the digital age in which we live,” he said.

Vaz commended the USF for its hard work and dedication in making the initiative a reality.

More CAP sites are expected to be established across Jamaica to ensure that citizens have access to the digital tools they need to succeed in the 21st century.

This is key, especially as ICT has transformed every aspect of life.

“We recognise the importance of technology in driving economic growth, social development, and innovation. Therefore, with the USF's lead, we remain committed to expanding access to information and communication technologies, especially in rural areas,” Vaz said.

More than 400 CAP sites have already been established across Jamaica, as the Ministry and its portfolio agency, the USF, look to transform the country into a more digitally inclusive society.

- JIS News

