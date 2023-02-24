Road works this weekend for Upper Maxfield Avenue and Perkins Boulevard

Users of Upper Maxfield Avenue and Perkins Boulevard in St Andrew are being advised to expect delays this weekend as the National Works Agency (NWA) will be undertaking improvement works.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that deteriorated sections of both corridors will be removed.

The roads are to be repaved over the period.

The repaving works are being done as part of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation's Maintenance of Secondary Main Roads 2022 Programme at a combined value of approximately $35 million.

Shaw says that the work along Maxfield Avenue will commence on Saturday, February 25 and is to be completed on Sunday, February 26.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The works are to be done between the traffic signals at Balmoral Avenue/Maxfield Avenue intersection and the at Hagley Park Road/Maxfield Avenue intersection.

In the meantime, the targeted section of the Perkins Boulevard will be between Queen Hill and Coronada Avenue.

Preliminary works have commenced along this stretch and will be ramped up over the weekend when the paving activities are expected to be completed.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flagpersons who will be on hand to assist with directing traffic to facilitate safe movement.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.