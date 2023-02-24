Technician accused of shooting at cops in Rockfort charged

A man accused of shooting at the police during a stop in Rockfort in Kingston last month has now been charged.

Technician Nigel Wray, 33, was charged on Thursday with assault at common law, unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

A court date is being finalised.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 28.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 1:50 a.m., cops were on patrol in Rockfort when a grey Subaru motor car was seen parked along a roadway with Wray inside.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was instructed to exit the vehicle.

He complied and while doing so he opened gunfire on the cops, according to the police.

The lawmen returned the fire and Wray was shot.

The police say a nine-millimetre pistol was seized.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was admitted.

Wray was charged on Thursday, February 23.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.