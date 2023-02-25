Appointed Senate to remain unchanged amid reform of constitution - Malahoo Forte

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte says the system of how the Upper House of Parliament is made-up will not be disturbed by the committee that is to look at reforming the Constitution.

Malahoo Forte says there will be no consideration placed before the Constitutional Reform Committee to move to a system where senators are voted in instead of appointed.

She says this aspect of the Westminster model of government will remain amid efforts to review the Constitution.

"We intend to retain the Westminster model with an elected Lower House and an appointed Upper House. It's unlikely. That is not one of the changes contemplated of having both house elected," Malahoo Forte said.

She was speaking with The Gleaner following her presentation today at a training session hosted by JCI International Jamaica at the Montego Bay Community College in St James.

Among other things, the committee is to look at moving Jamaica to a republic.

Malahoo Forte told the event that some 13 pieces of legislation in the Constitution must be amended before this can happen.

- Albert Ferguson

