Bail extended for three of four accused in Portmore robbery

Bail was further extended for three of the four accused in a robbery in Portmore, St Catherine last October when they appeared before the parish court on Friday.

The fourth accused, 23-year-old Jaleel Lewin, was further remanded.

The two of the three accused out on bail are 16-year-old boys, while the other is 24-year-old Khiel Morrison.

The case against them will again be mentioned on March 24.

Allegations outlined in court are that about 9:20 p.m. on October 14, 2022, the complainants were walking along the Braeton Main Road in Portmore, St Catherine, when they were approached by four robbers.

The thieves stole a bag containing cash, bank cards, a laptop and cell phone.

They escaped in an awaiting motor car.

A report was made to the police.

Members of the St Catherine South Quick Response team intercepted the car with the robbers aboard near the Portmore Mall.

They were taken to suspects were escorted to the Portmore Police Station, where the stolen items were identified by the complainants.

They were subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

