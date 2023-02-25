Elderly man killed, passenger injured in Clarendon crash

Sixty-five-year-old Courtney Williams, a chef of Rocky Point, Clarendon, this afternoon died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along Bustamante Drive in the parish.

Reports from the Lionel Town police are that about 2:45 p.m., Williams was driving a Honda Stream motor car towards the town.

The police say he lost control of the vehicle, which hit a concrete structure and a light pole then overturned.

Williams and another passenger were thrown from the vehicle and they sustained multiple injuries.

They were transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other person was admitted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.