GoodHeart | Flow engages seniors for Online Safety Forum

The worlds of digital innovation and safety for the elderly converged at Emancipation Park on Tuesday at the Connected and Protected Safer Internet Seniors’ Forum. Hosted by Flow and the Flow Foundation in collaboration with the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), scores of seniors were informed, entertained and empowered to better protect themselves from online danger.

Seniors are among the most vulnerable groups to online harm primarily due to the inexperience they have with the Internet and the accompanying applications. Online scams, phishing and malware are particular threats to unassuming users over 60 years old. The forum helped address these during its rich panel discussion which included Deputy Superintendent of Police Warren Williams, of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Cybercrime Division. He provided great insight on some of the many tactics used by cyber criminals, as well as the support offered by the JCF to assist people impacted by online threats. Jamie Chevannes of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team also provided online safety tips during the panel discussion and Daphne Reeves, a senior citizen who is an active online user, shared personal stories on how she stays safe online while benefiting from the many uses of the Internet. Co-hosts Fae Ellington and Glen Campbell moderated the discussion.

Flow employee volunteers also guided the seniors through a Tech 101 presentation, helping seniors to better understand the basic functions of a smartphone.

Reeves, herself a senior and a panellist, praised the forum for engaging the audience and highlighting the value of the Internet and the importance of online safety for the elderly.

“I think the event was very informative and it’s commendable that Flow provided this opportunity for the seniors. Everyone felt comfortable and they weren’t intimidated to ask questions. All the speakers explained the digital terms in simple and straight-forward language, which is very important, and the hosts were also great as well,” Reeves pointed out.

Meanwhile, Alsadia Lazarus was grateful for what she had learnt at the forum. She shared that she now has greater independence and can also assist her peers in need.

“The session was really good as I learned about the dos and don’ts of creating a strong password and generally how to stay safe online. A lot of times us seniors have to be running to the grandchildren for help, but this session is helping us to be more independent,” said Lazarus.

Flow’s public relations manager, LeVaughn Flynn, noted that Flow has been including seniors in its safer Internet activities for the past four years as the company seeks to promote an inclusive and diverse demographic in Jamaica’s growing digital eco system.

Along with the NCSC, the Safer Internet Seniors’ Forum and the broader Connected and Protected online safety programme are endorsed by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team, the Cybercrime Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, UNICEF, the Jamaica Teachers Association, the National Parent-Teachers Association of Jamaica, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and the National Secondary Students’ Council.