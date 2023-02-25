GoodHeart | Nneka Morris inspired to teach

It was just under a year ago that Nneka Morris started a pre-school in her community. Previously employed by the government, Morris said she was led by God to start the Talented Young Minds Pre-school and resigned her job to start a new career in education. First, she completed an early childhood course, then she designed on paper the layout of the school. Though she was hesistant to leave the security of her former profession, she trusted the process.

“I was leaving from a job that was secure and [going] into the unknown. We started with one principal and three teachers. There was a point when we could only afford to pay one of the teachers a stipend,” Morris said.

The school, located in the Denham Town community of west Kingston, started with 45 students. As students have matriculated to grade one, the numbers have been reduced, however, Morris is optimistic that the doors of the institution will remain open, and they will be able to meet their financial obligations, including rent for the property on which the school is located. “In January of this year we started with 25 students, so we have seen an additional four students since then,” she said.

Talented Young Minds Pre-school is registered with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), however, there are some areas of its operations that need to be amended for the institution to be fully certified. Some of these areas include repairs to the bathrooms, the play area, an extra sink for the kitchen, a sign at the front of the school, an automated alarm bell, additional sanitising stations, among others. The school operates from the school fees paid by the parents, which is not done on a consistent basis. The students are also provided with lunch for a minimal fee. While many of the students are unable to afford this cost “we still ensure that all the students receive a meal. No one is left behind,” Morris said.

Despite the challenges, the students are in high spirits, and the community benefits tremendously from the presence of the school. “People see me or my children on the road, and want to find out more about the institution. The parents that have their children here are very happy with how their children are learning, so despite the challenges we are motivated to continue,” Morris said.

Recently, the GraceKennedy Group in celebration of its 101st anniversary gave the institution food items. An elated Morris was overjoyed that they were recommended by the Early Childhood Commission, and received the donations from GraceKennedy, the first of its kind for the institution.

“I was overwhelmed because we are less than a year old. We started on March 7, 2022. When the ECC gave GraceKennedy our name they did not have to choose us, so we feel really good that we were chosen. We are so happy, words cannot explain,” Morris said.

Ingrid Medwinter, brand manager, Grace Foods, said they will be adding value to their communities by giving back to 14 schools islandwide throughout this year, beginning with Talented Young Minds.

“This presentation took place on February 14. We donated various food items to the students and staff on the day,” Medwinter said.

She said Grace Foods is keen on building long-lasting, good-quality relationships with the communities in and around their environment and educational institutions form a major part of any thriving community.

“That is why it is important for us at Grace Foods to give back and support our schools, especially at the early childhood level; they are the building blocks and foundation,” she said.

To donate or learn more about Talented Young Minds, contact Nneka Morris at 876-783-2468 or email tymdaycareandpreschool@gmail.com. Have a story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

