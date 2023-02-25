HEART/NSTA Trust personnel trained to strengthen skills for supporting youths

Some 20 HEART/NSTA Trust personnel, instructors and members of the security forces were trained recently in trauma management, resiliency and wellness to support at-risk youths participating in HEART/NSTA Trust courses. The training took place on February 20 at the Courtleigh Hotel in St Andrew, and is part of the European Union-funded Technical Assistance to the Citizen Security Plan of the Government of Jamaica. A second cohort of 20 will be trained in March.

The session was delivered by Dr. Kim Scott, adolescent health specialist and expert of the EU Technical Assistance team. The training is intended to build skills and confidence of personnel to manage conflict and behaviour, as well as understand the impact of trauma on trainees. Participants included HEART career development officers, mentorship and empowerment officers, instructors and security personnel.

“It is critical for persons working with children or youth at risk to be fully equipped with the skills needed to manage trauma. They must be empowered to maintain their own resiliency and wellness as they strive towards building peace in the face of ongoing challenges,” said Dr. Scott.

The HEART/NSTA Trust Unattached Youth Vocational Training Programme is an important component of the Citizen Security Plan, supported by the European Union. Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, head of cooperation of the EU to Jamaica said, “This training is part of a much broader European Union (EU) and Jamaica partnership around the Citizen Security Plan, supporting an all-of-government approach to crime and violence. The EU is proud to partner with HEART/NSTA Trust to strengthen psychosocial support for youth in training.”

Dr Taneisha Ingleton, managing director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, welcomed the programme, which she said aligns well with the Trust’s focus on capacity building for its team members who have to interface with youth and implement life-changing activities and initiatives that impact them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This training will equip our team members with the necessary competencies to identify triggers that might impact the mental health of trainees and to devise useful strategies to address any issues that could negatively impact their state of wellness. I am anticipating that this will therefore set them on a path towards ensuring that they are empowered to achieve their full potential by accelerating their performance and contributing to personal success,” she added.

If successful, and based on the lessons learned, this training may be expanded to other groups and training initiatives, said Dr Ingleton.

Participants in the training said that the session was very interactive. “The session was very empowering, it equipped us with knowledge on how to handle traumatic situations and build peace,” said Ricardo McCalpine, a Jamaica Constabulary Force Community Safety and Security Branch officer.