HELLO MI NEIGHBOUR | The realities of life

Hello, mi neighbour! Resourceful, independent and managing, on your own, well? Well, if we are alive long enough, eventually it occurs to us that human beings are interdependent. Right. Usually in our heyday, which is temporary, we believe things will remain the same and will even get better as we grow wiser.

So, we get an education, chart a career path, start a family, et cetera, and now ready for life. And that’s not unwise. As we strive for our own independence, we stay clear of distractions and detractors, a choice made by those who yearn for success. As time passes, we self-congratulate and are congratulated on our achievements. Not bad.

Climbing the ladder of success often causes people to become selfish, self-centred, and forgetful of the welfare of fellow citizens. “If we do not shed some of the undesirables, they will drain our energy and stymie our progress,” some say. Hmmmmm.

Talking this and that, we must strike a balance. We must take care of our career while playing our part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race. Yes, we have a duty to ensure that for every bite we take, our fellowmen and women are not denied an opportunity to do likewise. Really? Yes, really. Reality!

We must remember that whether or not they can feed themselves, they must be fed! And here, we spotlight the children, who must develop strong muscles and bones. Their mental ability must be intact. They must also be schooled in self-management principles and nation-building. Whoever tries to build a nation without investing in human development?

So to come back to my first paragraph. Their comes a time when our feet are not strong enough to carry us, and we need the feet of others to help us carry on. Same with our hands, ears, eyes, nose and all our other faculties. These are just some of the realities of life.

Let’s pause here for a little singing:

No man is an island

No man stands alone,

Each man’s joy is joy to me,

Each man’s grief is my own.

We need one another,

So I will defend,

Each man as my brother,

Each man as my friend.

And just before you go, let’s sing another one:

Don’t walk around the down and out

Lend a helping hand instead of doubt

And the kindness that you show every day

Will help someone along their way

You got to try a little kindness

Yes show a little kindness

Just shine your light for everyone to see

And if you try a little kindness

Then you’ll overlook the blindness

Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded street

And why is it so critical for people to assist one another? In the final analysis, we will discover that the things we did for/to one another were actually being done to the Creator, who will reward us accordingly.

Let’s listen to this narrative.

“Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’ Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

So remember, whenever the independent falls, he is on his own. But whenever the interdependent falls there’s always someone to help him home.

CAN YOU ASSIST SOMEONE FROM THE LIST BELOW?

Neigbours are asking for second-hand tables, stoves, refrigerators, clothing, windows, doors, building materials, etc.

To help, please call Silton Townsend at 876 884-3866, or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit https://us01.z.antigena.com/l/DmSJ3Kakq66FHWQlbCe-wPGos6QyzVq3_g3ixQVpvP...

Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner