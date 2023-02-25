Man charged following gun seizure in Kingston
The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun in West Kingston and the arrest and charged of a man.
Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 21-year-old Joel Bailey, otherwise called 'Andem', of Wellington Street in the area.
The police report that about 10:30 p.m. lawmen were on an operation along Wellington Street when they visited a business establishment.
Upon their arrival, a man was seen running from the building, according to the police.
He was accosted and searched and a Raven .25 pistol along with five 9 mm cartridges were found in his possession.
Bailey was taken into custody and subsequently charged.
