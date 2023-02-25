Office manager at Spanish Town gas station charged over stolen funds

An office manager accused of stealing over $2.5 million from the gas station where she worked in Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged by the police.

She is 30-year-old Sasah-Gaye Lee, who has been charged with larceny as a servant.

The police report that the complainant conducted an audit of his business account to which Lee, who lives in Portmore, St Catherine, had access.

The complainant discovered that $2,535,520 was missing from the account.

The sums were allegedly stolen between November 2022 and February 2023.

According to the police, Lee was confronted and she admitted to taking the money.

She was later arrested and subsequently charged.

Her court date is being finalised.

