Portland man charged with arson

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Burke of Prospect Land Settlement in Portland has been charged in relation to a case of arson.

The police report that about 4 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, the homeowner left her premises for Kingston.

She later received a call from a friend who informed her that her house was on fire.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Burke approached the woman, confessed and apologised for burning down her home, according to the police.

She reported Burke's alleged confession to the police and he was taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged with the offence on Friday, February 24.

He is set to appear in the Port Antonio Parish Court on Tuesday, February 28.

