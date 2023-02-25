Two cops shot in separate incidents

Two policemen were shot in separate incidents between early today and last night.

About 12:05 this morning, gunmen attacked patrons at a round robin in Palmer Cross, Clarendon, injuring six persons.

Among the injured is a policeman.

All six were taken to the May Pen Hospital for treatment.

And on Friday night, a police team came under attack while on an operation along 7th Street in Greenwich Town, St Andrew.

One of the cops was hit.

He was taken to hospital.

His attacker, an unidentified man, was shot and killed during the incident and a firearm seized, the police reported.

- Rasbert Turner

