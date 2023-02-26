Clarendon businessman charged with larceny

The police in Clarendon have charged a man for forcing his way into a woman's house and stealing money.

He is 49-year-old businessman Wilbert Graham of Mason River in the parish who is charged with house breaking and larceny.

He is scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Wednesday, March 29.

The incident happened on Monday, February 20 in Burn district in Kellits.

The police report that about 7:20 a.m. the woman was at her house when Graham visited the premises and tried to get into a section of the dwelling.

However, Graham could not gain entry.

According to the police, he then picked up a stone and used it to hit off the padlock on the grille to the house.

Graham then gained entry to a room and took up a bag belonging to the woman.

He also took a sum of cash from the premises and then left.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Following the investigation into the matter, Graham was arrested.

He was subsequently charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

