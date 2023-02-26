Curfew in Granville, St James extended

The curfew imposed in the community of Tucker in Granville, St James has been extended.

The extension began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 25 and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27.

The boundaries are:

North: Along the Tucker Main Road, about 818 metres from Sabrina's Sea Food Place, to the intersection with Chambers Drive.

East: Along Chambers Drive, about 1,152 metres from the intersection with the Tucker Main Road, to Granville Police Station at the southern boundary.

South: Continuing along Chambers Drive, about 667 metres from Granville Police Station, to the intersection with Fairfield Main Road.

West: Along Fairfield Main Road, about 1,582 metres from the intersection with Chambers Drive, to Sabrina's Sea Food Place at Tucker Main Road.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

