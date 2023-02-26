Curfew imposed in Hellshire Park, St Catherine

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Hellshire Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

The security measure began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 25 and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line at approximately 510.8 metres from the western end of the Hellshire Glades community to the Hellshire main road.

East: Along the Hellshire main road, from the northern boundary, to the dirt road at the southern boundary.

South: Along an imaginary line, at approximately 597.9 metres from the dirt road at the eastern boundary, to the southern end of the Hellshire Park community.

West: Along an imaginary line at approximately 597 metres from the southern end of the Hellshire Park community to the western end of the Hellshire Glades community.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

