Malahoo Forte: Aspects of Westminster system will remain following reform of Constitution

Marlene Malahoo Forte, minister of legal and constitutional affairs, said there are 13 elements of the Constitution that must be amended before Jamaica can move to become a republican state.

She further noted that while the country is taking steps to remove the British monarch as its head of state, there are some aspects of the Westminster system that will be retained.

She told The Sunday Gleaner while in Montego Bay yesterday that when the Constitutional Reform Committee of Parliament meets, voting for senators will not be one of the items up for consideration.

“We intend to retain the Westminster module with an elected Lower House and an appointed Upper House. It’s unlikely that we will have both houses elected,” Malahoo Forte said.

The legal and constitutional affairs minister was in St James to take part in a training session hosted by JCI International Jamaica at the Montego Bay Community College.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com