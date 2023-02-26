Man held with homemade gun in Lawrence Tavern charged

A man was charged on Saturday in connection with the seizure of a homemade gun with one 9mm round of ammunition in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

He is 19-year-old Rahein Allen of Goulburn district in Lawrence Tavern.

The police report that about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, a team was on an operation in Goulburn district when a man was observed.

The police say he acted in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the cops.

He was accosted and a bag he was carrying was searched.

During the search, the illegal gun was found in the bag.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was charged on Saturday, February 25.

His court date has not been finalised.

